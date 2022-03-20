PFG Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,925,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,956,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,422,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. 83,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,496. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

