PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,518 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.