PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,659,000 after acquiring an additional 151,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 429,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.81. 572,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,689. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.