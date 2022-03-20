PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,243 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50.

