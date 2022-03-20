PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.30. 284,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,669. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.