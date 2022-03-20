PFG Advisors Purchases 4,272 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 485,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after buying an additional 575,006 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,565,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,249,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,833,000 after buying an additional 374,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,202. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

