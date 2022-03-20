PFG Advisors Purchases 941 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $179.30. 13,935,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,639,180. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

