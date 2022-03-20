PFG Advisors Purchases 971 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $26,133,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 215.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.72. 1,751,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.90 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

