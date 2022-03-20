PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 129,421 Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. PFG Advisors owned approximately 1.45% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth $1,555,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter worth $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,533 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 157.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

Shares of ALTL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.80. 45,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $46.83.

