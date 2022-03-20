PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $54.89. 109,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.29. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.