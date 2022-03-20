PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,245. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

