PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,843. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.