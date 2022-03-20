PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,407 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,202,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,281,000 after purchasing an additional 515,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 1,375,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,185. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $49.48 and a one year high of $54.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

