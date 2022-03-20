PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.43. 1,386,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66.

