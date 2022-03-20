PFG Advisors Sells 1,775 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,493,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 917,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,376,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.77. 30,535,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,984,842. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.40. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

