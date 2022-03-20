PFG Advisors Sells 17,880 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,880 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 65,865,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,364,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

