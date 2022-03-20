PFG Advisors Sells 1,888 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 145.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.0% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,450. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average of $162.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

