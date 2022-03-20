PFG Advisors Sells 4,005 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $43.02. 4,163,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,285. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.50%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.