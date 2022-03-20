PFG Advisors Sells 4,359 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,906. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.