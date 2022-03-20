PFG Advisors Sells 482 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,639. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

