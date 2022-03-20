PFG Advisors Sells 5,941 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$78.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,215,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

