PFG Advisors Sells 614 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

VOOG traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.18. 182,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.