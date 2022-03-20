PFG Advisors Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.92.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

