PFG Advisors Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.90. 1,308,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,322. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

