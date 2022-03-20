PFG Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.50. 2,550,890 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

