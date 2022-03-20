Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 7.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

