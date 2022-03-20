Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

