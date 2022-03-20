Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0511 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $47,802.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

