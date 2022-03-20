Phantasma Hits One Day Volume of $1.91 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $117.28 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002712 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.81 or 1.00070345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00067420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00021572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015671 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00255472 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

