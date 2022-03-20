Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

