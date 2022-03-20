Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,947 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 240.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.