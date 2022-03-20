Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 7,973 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

