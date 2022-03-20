Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $561.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.17 and a 200-day moving average of $507.32. The company has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $322.39 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

