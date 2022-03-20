Pirate Chain Trading 21.1% Higher This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $321.72 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00004077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.00418670 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00082957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00098475 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007538 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000611 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,971,077 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

