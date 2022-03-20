PIXEL 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,512.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 14% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.02 million and $1,512.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,891.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00791811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00206265 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00031491 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

