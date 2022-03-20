Playcent (PCNT) Market Cap Hits $840,223.67

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $840,223.67 and $13,146.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00035300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00106619 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

