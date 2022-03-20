Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,991. Playtika has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Playtika by 354.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Playtika by 324.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,669 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.