Polis Market Capitalization Hits $1.51 Million (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Polis has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $5,337.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007464 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00121886 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00286644 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

