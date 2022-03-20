PolkaCover Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.55 or 0.06896921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,232.17 or 0.99866599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00040683 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

