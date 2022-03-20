PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $507,434.92 and $483.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.10 or 0.06941665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.57 or 0.99997979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040820 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

