PolkaWar Price Down 6.3% This Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $90,731.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.23 or 0.06950646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,836.25 or 0.99864627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00040376 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

