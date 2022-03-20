Polker 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Polker has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polker has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.37 or 0.06954746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,799.50 or 0.99898931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

