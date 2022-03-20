Polychain Monsters Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00008365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $785,854.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00106270 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

