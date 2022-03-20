Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 502.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $12.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $487.41. 471,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.91. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $331.60 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

