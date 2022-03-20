PotCoin Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $895,155.16 and approximately $94.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,891.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,848.94 or 0.06967059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.00279616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00791811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00090576 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.00466943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00421732 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,427,988 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

