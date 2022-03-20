PowerPool Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.58 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001925 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $29.58 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,172,606 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

