Presearch (PRE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $781,937.00

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $76.32 million and $781,937.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.16 or 0.00279702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

