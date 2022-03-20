PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $19,874.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.68 or 0.06921613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,307.31 or 1.00155999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00040793 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

