Project Inverse 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $387,766.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $533,284.68 and $387,766.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.38 or 0.06947054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,348.87 or 1.00074978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040855 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 53,548,652 coins and its circulating supply is 35,983,848 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.