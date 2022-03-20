Project Pai (PAI) 1-Day Volume Hits $118,138.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $4.47 million and $118,138.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00078111 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,797,438,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,347,849 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

